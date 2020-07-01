Jack E. McGee
LANCASTER - Jack E. McGee 81 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Bickford of Lancaster. He had worked as a mill wright for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. Plant #2 for 28 years then retired from Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of Hope Community Church of the Nazarene.
Jack is survived by his children, Mark (Mary) McGee, Mike (Susan) McGee and Penny (Chris) Hollett all of Lancaster, Ohio and Kristi (Mark Brennan) McGee of New York; grandchildren, Marque (Becca) McGee, Mindy (Jake) Campbell, Miles (Krista) McGee, Jennifer Holbrook, Kirsten Hollett and Tyler Hollett and Wyatt Brennan; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula K. McGee of 53 years, parents, John and Doris McGee, sisters, Carol Miller, Joyce Schorr and Mary Hamilton.
A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio with Pastor Mark Clinghan officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.