Jack Fairchild


1932 - 2019
Jack Fairchild Obituary
Jack Fairchild

Lancaster - Jack Darrel Fairchild, 87 of Lancaster, passed away September 22, 2019. Jack was born January 10th, 1932 in Lancaster, Ohio to Donald and Irene (Lutz) Fairchild. He was an Anchor Hocking retiree and a member of Light House Baptist Church in Circleville. Jack proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. During his retirement, he loved going to his grandchildren's softball and basketball games.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Jackie (Russ) Brewer, Judy Kness, and Jody Mc Connhay; stepdaughters, Tiffany (Rob) Clauss and Michelle (Wayne) Shannon; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Fairchild; brothers, Bill Fairchild and David Fairchild.

Following Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
