Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Jack Nelson Laughlin Obituary
Jack Nelson Laughlin

Lancaster - Jack Nelson Laughlin, age 76 of Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center with his daughter, Carrie at his side.

He was born in New Salem, Ohio to the late Marlin P. and Clary Alice Laughlin. He was a thoroughbred race horse trainer in his younger years, winning at Beulah Park, River, River Downs, and various race tracks. He then moved to Florida and became a successful real-estate agent with Century 21. He returned to Ohio and worked as a custodian for the Lancaster City School System at West Elementary School till his retirement in 2008.

Jack is survived by his children, Carrie (Ben) Jessup of Lancaster, Ohio and Craig (Laura) Laughlin of Apex, North Carolina; grandchildren, Lindsay (Tiffany) Jessup-Blaz, Ryan (Taylor Webb) Jessup, Colin (Jackie Hoskinson) Jessup, Caroline and Clint Laughlin; one great grandson, Alden Hartshorn, brother-in-law, Terry Blosser; nephews, John and Brett Kerns; nieces, Michelle and Kelli Blosser and numerous friends at his apartment complex.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin "Shorty" and Alice (Miller) Laughlin, brothers, Roger and Marvin Laughlin and sisters, Wanda Kerns and Donna Blosser.

His family would like to thank, Fairfield Medical Center staff for their care over these last few months. A special "thanks" to the 3rd floor staff for making us family this last month.

Loving cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO. A private burial will take place in the spring at the New Salem Cemetery, New Salem, Ohio.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
