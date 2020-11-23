1/1
Jack V. Christy
Jack V. Christy

New Lexington - Jack V. Christy 87

Formerly of New Lexington passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born December 8, 1932 the son of the late Richard "Vern" and Ethel Wolfe Christy.

Jack was a United States Navy Veteran having served on the USS Brimerton CA-130, member of American Legion John Tague Post, Lifetime member of New Lexington Masonic Lodge 250 F & A M. Scottish Rite 32nd Degree, Lancaster Tarhe, Shrine Club of Lancaster, Kentucky Colonel, an avid bowler at Tiki Lanes, loved to fish and watch sporting events.

He is survived by his children; Debbie (Jim) Gleissner of Lancaster, Teresa (Steve) Adams of Grove City and Jack (Andrea) Christy of Pickerington. Grandchildren; Nathan (Lauren), Danny (Sara), Joe (Jaylynne), Nick (Jenn), Wesley (Lauren), Paige and Payton. Great grandchildren; Hannah, Nolan, Adaline and Colter.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille Lemaster Christy and his brother, Rodney Christy.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington with Masonic Services being held at 5:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am with viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery where Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife Lucille. COVID-19 restrictions apply and you must where a self provided mask. www.chutewiley.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
