Jack W. Azbell



Marengo - Jack William Azbell, 75 of Marengo, passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital. Jack was born on February 8th, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Ralph and Grace Azbell. He had worked for Southeastern Correctional Facility and BIS for many years. Jack had also worked for many years for the City of Lancaster doing electrical work, digging water lines and much more. All of which he enjoyed. He also loved riding around in his golf cart.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Azbell; daughter, Jaclyn Pedigo, of AL; grandchildren, Autumn, Andi Mae and Annabell Pedigo of AL; nieces, Grace Pang of Lancaster, Sherry Sullivan of Lancaster and niece Sheila of Van Wert, Ohio; nephews, Jim Gregory of Lancaster, Fred Gregory of Lancaster, Robert Jackson of Lancaster, Andrew Jackson of Fayetteville, NC, Floyd Azbell Jr., of Maryland and Rob Azbell of Maryland; as well as many other loving friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd Azbell Sr., and Robert Azbell; and his sisters, Annabell Gregory, Rosemary Sherritt, Helen Jackson, Jette Azbell, and Betty Azbell.



Per Jack's wishes, Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









