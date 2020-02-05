|
Jack W. McGee
LANCASTER - Jack W. McGee 76 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was a Ohio National Guard veteran and a retired maintenance person for Superior Fibers in Bremen, Ohio with 40 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Molly; daughters, Tina (Asencion) Diaz, Vicki (Andre) Culpepper all of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Shannon McGee of Lancaster, Ohio; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother, James McGee of Portersville, Ohio; sister, Rosalie Ferguson of Sayer, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Thelma McGee, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
