Jack W. McGee

Jack W. McGee Obituary
Jack W. McGee

LANCASTER - Jack W. McGee 76 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was a Ohio National Guard veteran and a retired maintenance person for Superior Fibers in Bremen, Ohio with 40 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Molly; daughters, Tina (Asencion) Diaz, Vicki (Andre) Culpepper all of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Shannon McGee of Lancaster, Ohio; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother, James McGee of Portersville, Ohio; sister, Rosalie Ferguson of Sayer, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Thelma McGee, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
