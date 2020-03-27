Resources
Jack W. Moore Obituary
Lancaster - Jack W. Moore, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late Jack M. and Edith J. Moore on October 2, 1956.

Jack was a 1974 graduate of Lancaster High School.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Moore, Sharon (Fred) Weller, and Carol (Jerome) Hill; one niece and several nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents.

Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
