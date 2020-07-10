Jack Warner
Lancaster - Jack M. Warner, 71, of Lancaster went to Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a seven year battle with cancer. He was born on April 15, 1949 in Logan. Jack served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from Local 18 after over 40 years as an operating engineer. Jack was an avid arborist.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Jeanne M. (Craiglow) Warner; children Jeremy (Mindy) of Junction City, Matthew (Charity)of Lancaster, Sarah (Melissa) of California; seven grandchildren, Colby, Ashley, Elizabeth (Hunter) J.T., Conner, Faith, Austin, two great grandchildren Liam and Haelynn; sister Carol (Jim) Eldridge; brothers Mike, Pat, Ed (Kathy); brother-in-law's John, Tom, Mike (Karrie) Craiglow; sister-in-law's Peg Canter, Joyce Carson, Rose Craiglow; dear friends Terrie Scott, Patience LeClaire; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ann Warner; brother-in-law's Joe and Gery Craiglow, Don Canter; sister-in-law's Janet (Ival) Brobst, Ann Zink, Carolyn Cunningham.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be practicing social distancing and following health protocol.
A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Interment will follow St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in Jack's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
