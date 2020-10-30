Jacob David Skidmore
Lancaster - Jacob David Skidmore, 26, passed away at his residence on October 28, 2020 in Lancaster, Oh. He was born on December 13, 1993 to Mary Skidmore-Morris and the late Timothy Gibson.
Jacob will be loved and missed by all that knew him. He was a generous person, and could always make you laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Mary (Paul) Skidmore-Morris; sister, Mariah Gibson; grandmother, Elaine Younker; step-mother, Tina Gibson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and best friend, Misty.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David Younker, and Greta Martin; and his father.
Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130.
.