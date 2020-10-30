1/
Jacob David Skidmore
Jacob David Skidmore

Lancaster - Jacob David Skidmore, 26, passed away at his residence on October 28, 2020 in Lancaster, Oh. He was born on December 13, 1993 to Mary Skidmore-Morris and the late Timothy Gibson.

Jacob will be loved and missed by all that knew him. He was a generous person, and could always make you laugh.

He is survived by his mother, Mary (Paul) Skidmore-Morris; sister, Mariah Gibson; grandmother, Elaine Younker; step-mother, Tina Gibson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and best friend, Misty.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David Younker, and Greta Martin; and his father.

Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
