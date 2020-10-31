Jacob Palmer
Baltimore - Jacob A. Palmer, 36, of Baltimore passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center. He was born on October 26, 1984 in Lancaster. He was a welder and a fabricator. Jacob will be remembered as a loving husband and father who cherished his time spent with his eight children. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and would be found always tinkering with something. Jacob was always there with a helping hand for anyone and never expected anything in return.
Jacob is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Audra (Culbertson) Palmer; children Brionna, Gabriella, Owen, Benjamin "Beni", Shila, Cardella, Elijah "Eli" and Hunter; father-in-law Jerry Culbertson, grandmother -in-law Betty Culbertson; very special uncle Michael Palmer; dear friends Josh Gremling, Tracie and Dustin Sheets, Brandy Barrett and Amber Groff and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Palmer and mother Teresa (Maddox) Claffey.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to the time of the service on Wednesday, November 4. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.