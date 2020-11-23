Jacquelyn Lucia Graeser age 83 of Upper Sandusky passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1937 in Lancaster to the late Franklin and Edith (Grimm) Clum. She married Rev. James E. Graeser on August 16, 1959 and he proceded her in death on March 23, 2016.
She is survived by her daughters Jill (Dave) Seitz, Findlay and Joy (Bob) Longfellow, Westerville, her son Rev. James E. (Nicole) Graeser Jr., FL, 8 grandchildren Emily, Aaron and Adam Seitz, Matthew Longfellow, Amber Nyberg, Ashley (Andy) Jacobson, Makinsey and Alex Nehib, 3 great grandchildren Lexi, Alden and Ajay Jacobson, a brother Franklin (Linda) Clum Jr., SC, and a sister Judy (Neil) Smeck, Baltimore.
Jackie graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1955. She received her Bachelor's degree in education from Capital University and her Master's degree in education from the University of Findlay. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was active in the Women of the Church, sewing group, Bible study leader, Altar guild and a Vacation Bible School teacher. She taught school in the Upper Sandusky School Sytem for many years. She was a member of USANDO Literary Club, Hospital Guild and was a 4-H leader. Jackie was a religious education volunteer and enjoyed gardening, quilting, and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. The public may visit our YouTube channel "Bringman Clark Shields" after Thurs. Nov. 26, 2020 to view the service. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyandot CARES or Christian Food Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com
