Jacquelyn S. Thompson
Jacquelyn S. Thompson

Lancaster - Jacquelyn S. "Jackie" Thompson, 71, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020 at 9:45pm.

Jackie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rosie and Maynard Tomlinson and her sister, Mary Alice Gray. She is survived by her brother, Ned Tomlinson; her cousin Shelba McNicol; three daughters, Amy Gleissner (Andy); Angela Laughlin (Bruce); and Apryl Neff. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many more friends and family.

Jackie was a legend in the kitchen at Community Transition Center where she held the title of Kitchen Director for many years. The clients and staff referred to her as "Mrs. T." She will be remembered for years to come for her wonderful cooking and spotless kitchen and spreading her generous spirit on clients and visitors alike.

No one could deny Jackie's passion for the OSU Buckeyes. No matter where she was sitting during a game, you could see and hear her ringing her cowbell or blowing the air horn, decked out in her buckeye gear from head to toe.

As a mom, grandma, sister, aunt, or friend, Jackie was the glue holding the family together through many situations or events throughout the years. Her smile was contagious and welcoming to many upon approaching her or welcoming you into her home. She took pride in her cooking and always said, "Food is the best way to the heart." Jackie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00am at Olivedale Shelter House, 253 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Olivedale Shelter House
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
