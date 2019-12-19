|
Jada (Moyer) Spangler
Jada (Moyer) Spangler passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her beloved husband, Lester Spangler, and much loved son, Sean Spangler. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (David) Dotson, siblings, Michelle (Larry) Garlinger, Bill Moyer, Chris Moyer, J. Dan (Joyce) Moyer, Betsy (Dan) Alt, Tad (Kara) Moyer, Marc Moyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jada loved the Lord Jesus Christ and it was to serve Him that she went into nursing in her fifties. She was blessed by this calling. She retired from Crossroads Hospice in 2013. Private services to be held at convenience of the family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019