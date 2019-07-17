Services
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Amanda Twp. Cemetery
James Bitler Obituary
James Bitler

Amanda - James J. Bitler, 88, of Amanda, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. He was born July 25, 1930 in Lancaster and was the only child of James G. and Clara (Judy) Bitler. Jim was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Korean Conflict veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and a retired custodian from Amanda Clearcreek School System after 27 years of service. He was also a life member of American Legion Post #57 in Amanda.

He is survived by four children, Lori Engelhardt, Diane (Dan) Graves, Mark Bitler and Todd Bitler; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alice Bitler.

A grave side service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Amanda Twp. Cemetery where he will be honored for his military service by Amvets Post #2256, Circleville.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their care and compassion over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amvets Post #2256 Honor Guard, 818 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Fairfield County Meals on Wheels, 1515 Cedar Hill Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Jim's memory.

The Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda is honored to care for the Bitler family and condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 17, 2019
