James Bowes
Lancaster - James Patrick Bowes, 71 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, September 1st after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Jim was born August 9th, 1949 to the late Pat and Mary (Locke) Bowes. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Ron [Cheryl] Bowes and Pat Bowes. He is survived by his Uncle James E. Bowes of Lancaster; Aunts Mary Teach of Upper Arlington and Jean Hughes of Lancaster; son Jimmy [Mollie] Bowes of Dublin with grandchildren Brady, Elizabeth, & Brennan; daughter Justine [Josh] Moore of North Carolina; life partner Rita Elliott of Lancaster; brothers Mike and Tom [Lisa] of Lancaster, Joe [Theresa] of Wisconsin, Dan [Bonnie] of New Albany; sisters, Kathy Adams of Texas, Joan England [Nick] of Lancaster and Karen Boel [Neil] of Idaho as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School where he was student council Vice President and studied business at Ohio University before being drafted into the armed services.
Jim served in the jungles of South Vietnam from 1969-1970 in the infantry for the Big Red One in La Khe and was a point man for the 5th Mech around the DMZ at Quang Tri. After being wounded during his last week of tour in Vietnam Jim was sent to the 249th general hospital near Tokyo where he volunteered his time helping his friends that were more seriously wounded soldiers and received an award for his dedication.
Upon returning home from Vietnam, Jim worked for many years at Scioto Downs and Beulah Park before beginning a 45 year long career at Dal-Chem Janton in Hilliard, Ohio where he served as a senior sales and marketing representative. Jim also worked as a business associate for Ohio State School of Cosmetology for 35 years as their floor consultant.
Jim is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 11 serving as a past commander and finance officer. He is a Black Cat, lifetime Disable American Veterans Chapter 40, VFW Terry Webb Post 1516 and an honorary lifetime member of the Charity Newsies. He is a member of Amvets 1985, 40&8, Voiture 498, Moose Lodge 955, Knights of Columbus 1016 and the conservation group Ducks Unlimited. He has served as Board President of Information Referral since 2006. He has been the chairman of Buckeye Boys State Fairfield County Post 11 since 2003 and designed the American legion scholarship awards program in 2000 serving as its coordinator. He also spent many years volunteering to help with the Lancaster Festival.
Jim's decades of service to Veterans and his community was rewarded in 2014 when he received the distinct honor of being inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. He was also awarded knight of the year from the Knights of Columbus in 2015.
Jim was a kind, considerate, witty, strong, dedicated, giving, and spirited man. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and traveled many times to South Bend to see his beloved Irish but his Greatest Love of all was his FAMILY and his many special friends.
Jim wanted to say Thank You to the Lancaster VA clinic, Fairhope Hospice, many nurses, Dr Bruce, the entire Bowes family and many friends for their care, support and concern over the years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00AM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Military honors will follow Mass. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be at a later date.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Jim's favorite charity, Charity Newsies of Lancaster, P.O. Box 1443 Lancaster. Go Irish! To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.