James DeFazio
Lancaster - James DeFazio passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Barnesboro, PA, and served his country in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He raised his family in Lancaster, OH, and worked 38 years at Anchor Hocking. After retiring, he enjoyed working part time at Lowe's.
Jim was married for 52 years to his best friend and loving wife, Phyllis DeFazio, who was at his side every day. He was a beloved father and grandfather, who dedicated his life to his family. He was so proud of his sons, and especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, and you know you were loved if you got teased by Jimmy D. He loved watching and attending sports games, was an avid cook, and was a true and loyal friend to many.
He is survived by his sons, Damon (San Diego, CA), Shane (Lancaster, OH), & David (Alicia; Nashville, TN); grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Alaina, & Adam; brother Ralph (Johnstown, PA); and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth, and his father, Louis.
A special thanks to the caregivers at The James Cancer Hospital and Mt Carmel East Hospital for their care and support. Jim was grateful for and proud of Dr. Peter Muscarella, who performed a miracle surgery that saved his life, and gave him 13 more enjoyable years with family and friends.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Jim requested a gathering of friends and family, to celebrate his life. Details will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Main Street Terrace and Fairhope Hospice, who were so loving and supportive during his final days. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020