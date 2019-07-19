|
|
James Dutchess
Lancaster - James Dutchess, 72, joined his soulmate, Marie J. Dutchess in Heaven, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at UHC in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
This wanderlust of a human being was the most creative, original and animated person on the planet always involved in projects to make the world smile. His zest and passion for life was electric with such a smile. He loved music with his band in the 1960's, "The Fabulous Furies" as the drummer. He played his guitar and had several business ventures including Casacine Theaters that rounded out a full life. He was born December 11th, 1946, and is the son of the late Elizabeth and Merle Dutchess of Stonewood West Virginia. He was an honorable Vietnam Veteran serving his country. He moved to Ohio on March 28, 1974 and was employed with COTA for 28 years until his retirement in 2001.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Stanley Dutchess of Bridgeport, West Virginia, daughter Holly Dutchess Austin (Mike), grandson John-Michael, granddaughter Gabrielle Dechant, brothers Dennis Dutchess (Nancy), Kenneth Dutchess (Libby), twin sister Cheryl Liberati and sisters, Anita Johnston and Wendy Dutchess, all of West Virginia that all loved him so much, and several nieces and nephews as well as stepson Kenny Stanley, (Becky) and granddaughter, Katlyn. He is preceded in death by his wife Marie J. Dutchess. Special thanks for Amos Carvelli Funeral Home for arrangements in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
Memorial service will be held privately with family at a later date. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
His signature song was "Smile" from Nat King Cole. I know you're smiling now Daddy.
We love you so much! XOXOXOXO
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019