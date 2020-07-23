James Franklin Laver
BALTIMORE - James Franklin Laver, 87 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 24, 1933 in Baltimore, Ohio to the late Maurice B. and Doris A. (Landis) Laver.
He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the US Navy. He was a retired letter carrier for the US Post Office, owner and operator of Baltimore Chimney Sweep and Board of Public Affairs and served on Baltimore Village Council.
James was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, life member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761. He was a former member of the Baltimore Masonic Lodge # 475 F & AM. He also was a past assistant fire chief for Liberty Twp. Fire Department.
James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice; daughters, Suzanne (Robert Weaver) Brigner and Dianne (Dwayne) Miller; grandchildren, Corbin Brigner, Avery Miller and Adrienne Miller; brother-in-law, C. Dean Emswiler all of Baltimore, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, M. Jack Laver.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery with the Baltimore VFW Post #3761 conducting military rites at the cemetery. Family and friends may visit Thursday from 5-8 p. m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Social Distancing will be observed.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in his memory.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.