1/1
James Franklin Laver
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Franklin Laver

BALTIMORE - James Franklin Laver, 87 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 24, 1933 in Baltimore, Ohio to the late Maurice B. and Doris A. (Landis) Laver.

He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the US Navy. He was a retired letter carrier for the US Post Office, owner and operator of Baltimore Chimney Sweep and Board of Public Affairs and served on Baltimore Village Council.

James was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, life member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761. He was a former member of the Baltimore Masonic Lodge # 475 F & AM. He also was a past assistant fire chief for Liberty Twp. Fire Department.

James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice; daughters, Suzanne (Robert Weaver) Brigner and Dianne (Dwayne) Miller; grandchildren, Corbin Brigner, Avery Miller and Adrienne Miller; brother-in-law, C. Dean Emswiler all of Baltimore, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, M. Jack Laver.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery with the Baltimore VFW Post #3761 conducting military rites at the cemetery. Family and friends may visit Thursday from 5-8 p. m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Social Distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in his memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Bonny Calderwood
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved