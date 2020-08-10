1/1
James Graley
James Graley

Lancaster - James R. Graley, age 79 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on October 24, 1940 to Lester and Glada (Angel) Graley. Jim was a member of Fairfield Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, old movies, and taking naps.

Jim is survived by his children, Brenda Graley of Columbus, Jamie (Toni) Graley of Lancaster, Carol (Rex) George of Lancaster, Bill (Bambie) Graley of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robert Graley, grandson Travis MacLaine, and brother, David L. Graley.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Kirby officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
