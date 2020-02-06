Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
James Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Griffith


1946 - 2020
James Griffith Obituary
James Griffith

Lancaster - James H. Griffith, 73, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on April 14, 1946 in Lancaster. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from the Power Plant in Columbus. Jim was a Life Member and Past Commander of American Legion Post #11, Black Cats, VFW 1516, Life Member of 40 & 8, Moose Lodge 955, and Pine Lake Estates.

Jim is survived by his soulmate of 30 years Linda Westenhouser; daughter Rachel (Gregory Queen) Imler; grandsons Shannon (Keisha) Imler, Matthew Imler, Jeremy (Mandy) Imler; 5 great grandchildren; Linda's children Tamatha Neighbor, Deborah (George Bartram) Westenhouser, Michelle Westenhouser, Christopher Westenhouser; 4 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh Griffith and Donzella Griffith Justus.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Chaplain Kermit Welty. Military honors will be conducted at funeral home. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 11:00AM to the time of the service. Private will take place in West Rushville Cemetery.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Remember
