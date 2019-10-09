|
James H. Puckett
LANCASTER - James H. Puckett 71 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Jim served this country in the US Air Force while at the same time used his God given talent of music playing the trumpet in the Drum and Bugle Corps. He spent 20 years working in the coal mines for Peabody and Patriot Coal Companies as an electrician and fire boss. He then moved to Olen Corporation in Columbus to work for 10 years as a safety director. Jim was a member of the United Mine Workers Association 1340 District in New Lexington, Ohio.
He was a member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, where he was a true servant of God, living each day to honor his Lord. He looked for any way to show love to others, whether it be praying with his co-workers before going into the mines or giving Bibles away to them, working at VBS or Superkids behind the scenes washing dishes or patiently sitting with his grandchildren teaching them how to fish or enjoying UK Basketball.
No matter where Jim was or what he was doing, his smile was always forefront in the picture. His heart will be carried on by those he touched in this life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly; daughter, Angie (Aaron) Prophet of Blue Springs, Missouri; son, Marty (Jennifer) Puckett of Lancaster, Ohio; three grandchildren, Sarah and Kyle Batteiger and Makayla Puckett; extended family and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Puckett and mother, Mildred Bolling, sister, Connie Barnes and brother-in-law, Ricky Carter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ with Pastors Steve Seevers and David Tingler officiating. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925 or Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 115 W 5th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019