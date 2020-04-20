|
|
James J. "Jon" Boley
Thornville - James J. "Jon" Boley, age 65, of Thornville, Ohio, passed away April 18, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Jon was born June 16, 1954 in Lancaster, Ohio to Russell H. Boley and Mary J. Boley.
Surviving are his 2 brothers; 2 sisters; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.
There will be a graveside service held at a later date.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
The family suggests donations can be made to the P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020