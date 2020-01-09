|
|
James L. McLain
Zanesville - James Lee McLain, 85, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington--local businessman, philanthropist, fisherman, golfer, husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away with his beautiful family by his side, in the evening hours of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Oaks of Bethesda in Zanesville.
Jim was a man bigger than life; his legacy lives on in his wonderful family who cared for him during his final years. Jim dedicated his life to service of others; he served his country in the United States Army.Following his military service, he became a certified public accountant and would go on to establish his own accounting firm, McLain, Hill, Rugg & Associates and serve as its principal. The New Lexington office was founded in 1969 by Jim, and a partnership was formed with J. Thomas Hill, CPA in 1975 and later admitted Terry L. Rugg, CPA as a partner in 1976. Jim then opened the Logan office in 1977 to better serve his Hocking County area clients. The partners then formed the professional corporation which was organized on July 1, 1982 and then the Zanesville office was opened on August 1, 1983; the Lancaster office was opened August 1, 1989 and the most recent office in Newark was opened on November 1, 2008.
Jim dedicated his time to numerous fraternal and CPA organizations, including the American Institute of CPA's, the Ohio Society of CPA's and the B.P.O.E #509, New Lexington. Jim served as a board member of the Peoples State Bank (formerly Peoples National Bank) for over two decades. Jim spent his precious available hours as a dedicated sportsman, whether it be hunting or fishing. He learned to fish as a boy in the streams of Southeastern Ohio, discovering his love for fly-fishing and fly-tying. Watching Jim cast his fly rod with consummate grace and catch lots of fish with his hand-made flies was a transforming experience for his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. Like a proper gentleman, Jim was also an avid golfer; he could frequently be found at the Lancaster Country Club and the Perry Country Club, always out there analyzing the greens in hope of sinking that coveted birdie putt. Jim made his home in Christ at the Methodist Church in New Lexington.
Left to survive Jim and carry on his memory and legacy are his darling wife and love of his life, Natalie (King) McLain whom he married August 1, 1954; his daughter, Marsha McLain-Brownfield; his sons, James L. McLain, II., and Timothy (Debbie) McLain; his grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Durst, Holly Winland, Jesse Dawn (Calar) Chaussee, Timothy Scott (Tess) McLain, II and Christopher (Mindy) Kenyon; his great-grandchildren, Olivia Winland, Wyatt Miller, Logan Durst, Addison Durst, Abigail McLain, Collin Kenyon, Braydon Kenyon and Hazel Kenyon and his brothers-in-law, William (Cathy) King and Alan (Kathy) King.
Welcoming Jim into eternal life are his mother, Velma Belle (Ansel) McLain; his son-in-law, Cecil Brownfield and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Izetta and Edgar King.
The McLain family will welcome friends to visit and pay their final respects from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville and one hour prior to service at North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville. Funeral services will be rendered at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd, Zanesville with Lead Minister Chris Steele presiding over services. Jim will be laid to eternal rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the United States Army. Family and friends are invited for a lunch at North Terrace Church following the committal service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Community Foundation for Perry County, P.O. Box 456, Nelsonville or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark.
The McLain family would like to extend their immense gratitude for the wonderful care given to them and Jim during this time from Hospice of Central Ohio and the staff of The Oaks.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020