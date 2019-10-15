|
|
James Marcinko Sr.
Lancaster - James J. Marcinko Sr., age 93 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation in Lancaster. He was born November 12, 1925 in Longbottom, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph F. and Lucy (Wisenbaugh) Marcinko. Jim was an Army veteran. He was a dairy farmer for many years and loved farming.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne (McAfee) Marcinko; children, Mary Lu Pavluck, of Logan, Ellen (Kirk) Ruff and Jim (Mary Beth) Marcinko II, both of Lancaster, and Julie (David) Gundelfinger, of Reynoldsburg; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Wilma Miller, of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Marcinko; sisters, Ann, Christine, Helen, and Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St., Lancaster, Fr. Peter Gideon, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Jim's family would like to extend their thanks to Caretenders V.N.A. for their compassionate care throughout the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 945, Lancaster, OH 43130.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019