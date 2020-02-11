Services
James Michael Borrelli Jr. Obituary
James Michael Borrelli, Jr.

LANCASTER - James M. Borrelli, Jr. 60 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was a carpenter, loved woodworking and Turkey Shoots.

James is survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, best friends, Kris Hoy, Jeff Koska and Vicki Shahan, ex-wife, Brandy Rhonemus and his little dog, Buddy. He was a good friend to everyone who knew him and he will be missed.

Friends may visit Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® will follow.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
