James Michael Borrelli, Jr.
LANCASTER - James M. Borrelli, Jr. 60 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was a carpenter, loved woodworking and Turkey Shoots.
James is survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, best friends, Kris Hoy, Jeff Koska and Vicki Shahan, ex-wife, Brandy Rhonemus and his little dog, Buddy. He was a good friend to everyone who knew him and he will be missed.
Friends may visit Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® will follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020