James Millar
James Millar

Lancaster - James Raymond Millar, age 81, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mount Carmel East. James was born February 24, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Francis L. and Evelyn M. (Cashdollar) Millar. He was a lifetime member of NRA and 1957 graduate of Pickerington High School. James was in the US Air Force for 13 years and in the Air National Guard at Rickenbacker for another 29 years as a Weapons Technician. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Allen Millar. He is survived by his wife Barbara and sons, Scott and Kevin, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation for James will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HaltemanFettDyer.com for the Millar family.Donations can be made to Foundation Dinners, 1000 W 5th Ave, Lancaster, Ohio.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
JUL
29
Burial
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
