James Murphy
Lancaster - James Clifton Murphy age 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1935 in Millersport, Ohio son of the late Murray and Mary Murphy. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years Norma Jean and son Mark both of Lancaster. Brother Thomas (Judith) Murphy of Columbus, Ohio; Brother in-laws Fred (Sandy) Morris, Ronald (Mary Ann) Morris, Edward (Jeanette) Morris all of Lancaster, Ohio. Lifelong best friend Larry (Janet) Neeley of Millersport, Ohio. Jim was a 1953 Graduate of Walnut Township High School, Millersport, Ohio, 1958 Graduate of Bliss College, Columbus, Ohio. He was honorably discharged from the Ohio division of the Army National Guard after 6 years of service. Jim worked as an accountant all his life and retired from the South Central Power Company's Lancaster office. He was past member of the Hocking Valley Model Railroad club.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Friends may visit Friday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local charitable organization of your choice will be appreciated.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019