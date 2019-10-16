Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Murphy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Murphy Obituary
James Murphy

Lancaster - James Clifton Murphy age 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1935 in Millersport, Ohio son of the late Murray and Mary Murphy. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years Norma Jean and son Mark both of Lancaster. Brother Thomas (Judith) Murphy of Columbus, Ohio; Brother in-laws Fred (Sandy) Morris, Ronald (Mary Ann) Morris, Edward (Jeanette) Morris all of Lancaster, Ohio. Lifelong best friend Larry (Janet) Neeley of Millersport, Ohio. Jim was a 1953 Graduate of Walnut Township High School, Millersport, Ohio, 1958 Graduate of Bliss College, Columbus, Ohio. He was honorably discharged from the Ohio division of the Army National Guard after 6 years of service. Jim worked as an accountant all his life and retired from the South Central Power Company's Lancaster office. He was past member of the Hocking Valley Model Railroad club.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Friends may visit Friday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local charitable organization of your choice will be appreciated.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now