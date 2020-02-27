Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
132 S. High St
Lancaster, OH
1946 - 2020
James Murphy Obituary
James Murphy

Lancaster - James William Murphy, age 73, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lanfair. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on June 15, 1946 to the late Laurence and Mary (Joyce) Murphy. He was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. James retired as Quality Control Specialist from Lucent Technologies. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus council 1016.

James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Mark Murphy and Lori (Jeff Barsky) Murphy; siblings, Mary Ann (John) Pirraglia, Kevin (Gail) Murphy, Patrick (Monica) Murphy, Denis (Lupe) Murphy; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Murphy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Cremation will follow. Friends may visit from 4 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
