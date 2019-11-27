Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kevelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Kevelder


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Kevelder Obituary
James Richard Kevelder, age 60, of Baltimore, died Sunday November 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Born January 27th, 1959 to the late Clarence and Rosemary Kevelder. Jamie graduated Bishop Hartley High School in 1977. He was the owner of Antlers & Everything Taxidermy in Baltimore, OH and a former owner of J. K. Carpet.

Jamie is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Terry Kevelder.

Jamie is survived by his children, Adam (Lyndsey) Kevelder, Jessica (Ryan) Clark, Alex (Brittany) Kevelder, granddaughters, Adalyn, Piper & Kaleia Kevelder, Averley & Kinley Clark, brother, Dana (Judy) Kevelder, Sisters, Patricia Bordner and Cathy Graham and his faithful dog Suki. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Caring Cremation has taken place, family and friends may call from 9AM until 11AM on Friday, December 6th, 2019 with a memorial Mass starting at 11AM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore. Burial of his cremains will follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 or . Online condolences can be made at

www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -