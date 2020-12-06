1/1
James Robert Ricketts
1947 - 2020
James Robert Ricketts

LANCASTER - James Robert Ricketts 73 of Lancaster, Ohio and former resident of Logan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on May 20, 1947 to the late Robert and Amy E. (Spray) Ricketts in Logan, Ohio.

James was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army. He retired from Dayton-Rogers Mfg. in Obetz, Ohio and he also had worked for Ultrak also known as Diamond Electronics where he met his wife, Laura.

He loved animals, nature, especially his cat Ginger. Jim was a friend to everybody and loved people and he had a great sense of humor.

James is survived by his wife, Laura; step-children, Sonya M. Andres of Lancaster, Ohio and William D. (Christy Appleman Fetty) Fetty of Baltimore, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Philip and Jackson Fetty, Jason and Sarah Bell and Allyssah Bray; sister, Jeanette (John) Acton; brother, Henry (Beverly) Ricketts all of Lancaster, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step son-in-law, Christopher Andres and nephew, Benny Vangundy.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
