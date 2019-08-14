|
James Roy Young age 77 of Amanda, Ohio passed away peacefully August 12, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving stateside and in Germany. He retired after more than thirty plus years from Midwest in Amanda, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-five years Dorothy (Carrell) Young, his parents Mander and Lucy Belle (Adams) Young. Also preceding him in death are brothers Watson, Ray, Gilmer, Earsel, Robert and Steve, brother-in-law Edgar Stump, sisters Nola and Lizzie Holbrook, Edna Smith and Barbara Stump. Surviving Roy are his brothers Rick (Karen) Young and Roger (Donna Lou) Young, brother-in-law Harold Stump, sisters Eileen (Carl) McGiffin of Florida, Donna Stump of Rockbridge, Joyce (Chuck) Jones of Circleville, sisters-in-law Gayle Young and Kathleen Young Riley. Also many nieces and nephews and friends survive. Special thanks to Chaplain Jim Ferrell and Rev. Jim Vandagriff for their loving ministry to Roy. Also thanks to Fair Hope of Lancaster, Brown Memorial, Circleville and many nurses, doctors and aides who gave Roy much loving care. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Fair Hope of Lancaster, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or a . Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019