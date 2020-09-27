James Saylor Sr.
Lancaster - James "Jim" E. Saylor, Sr., age 85 of Lancaster died September 26th, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Leamon and Flora Davis Saylor in Shields, KY on April 28, 1935. He retired from Lancaster Glass. He enjoyed western movies and loved reading works by his favorite western authors. He had a love of harness racing, having both trained and raced horses. Upon retirement he discovered an interest in computers. He taught himself a great deal about building and repairing computers, often donating his completed projects to charity. His personality and love for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Jim Saylor Jr., Cathy Perkins, and Gary Saylor; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; sister, Doshia Fee; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Betty Jo Saylor; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.