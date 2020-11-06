James Tolar
The Plains - James A. Tolar, age 69 of The Plains, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Altercare Lanfair. He was born in Euclid, Ohio to the late John and Eltrude (Suhadolnik) Tolar on May 8, 1951. Jim was a teacher at Bloom Carroll High School, and a guidance counselor for Toledo Public Schools, where he eventually retired from. He enjoyed all sports and coaching them, especially teams his kids were on.
Jim is survived by his wife, Terry Cluse-Tolar; children, Nathan Tolar, Lucas Tolar, Katie (Jennifer) Tolar, and Justin Tolar; three grandchildren; a twin brother, John (Joy) Tolar; and brother-in-law, Greg Rasmussen.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Trudy Rasmussen.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Fr. Stephen Krile as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Jim A. Tolar to the Cleveland Clinic Center for Neurological Restoration for Parkinson's disease research. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at http://giving.clevelandclinic.org
. Please include the name of the deceased and area in the memo section on the check.
