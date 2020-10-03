1/
James W. "Buster" Ogg
James W. "Buster" Ogg went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020. Born June 6, 1976 in Lancaster, Ohio, he was the son of Warren Ogg and Sandi (Dykes) Tomer. Buster operated his own home repair company J. Ogg Home Solutions. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed motorcycles, corvettes, and all types of construction work, no job was too big or too small. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Jenifer; three sons, John, Eric, and Ramey; his daughter, Sandi; a sister, Myranda; mother-in-law Linda Hart; brother-in-law Matthew and sister-in-law Cambri; his dog, Gertie; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 2-3pm at the First Bapitst Church Lancaster, funeral to follow at 3pm. May God rest his soul.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
