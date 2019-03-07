|
James Wilson
Lancaster - James E. Wilson, 67, passed away Friday March 1, 2019. He was born August 18, 1951 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Paul and Betty Wilson. James was a member of the Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church and Retired from Crane Plastics in Columbus.
He is survived by his brother, David (Patti) Wilson of Rockbridge; nephews, Nichlos (Ashly) Wilson of Junction City, and Travis (Tracy) Carroll of Greenfield, great niece, Abby and great nephews, Travis Jr. and Wesley.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial to follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 W Sixth Ave, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019