James Worden
Lancaster - James W. "Jimmy" Worden, 69, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on February 14, 1951 in Columbus. Jimmy had worked for Lancaster Colony Glass for many years and enjoyed walking around downtown and talking with people. He was an avid collector of various interest. Jimmy enjoyed making pictures and sharing them with people to brighten their day while he was in Crestview Manor. Jimmy will be missed by his friends.
Graveside Service will be 10:00AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Rick Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fairfield County 111 South Broad St, Suite 106 Lancaster OH 43130.
