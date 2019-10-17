|
|
Jamey Harrison Goss
Jamey Harrison Goss, 33, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born June 13, 1986 in Logan, son of John Harrison Goss of Logan and Brenda Sue Rinehart Barnett of Lancaster.
Jamey attended Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Kaylen Lea Goss; brother, Shawn Lackey of Lancaster; sister, Anna Goss of Logan; paternal grandmother, Diane Goss of Logan; maternal grandmother, Martha Rinehart of Logan and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including, Dustin Meadows.
Jamey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Goss and maternal grandfather, Charles Rinehart.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Chuck Fidler officiating. Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019