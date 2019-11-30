|
Jan Eaton
Lancaster - Jan Eaton, age 66 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born December 25, 1952 in Lancaster, daughter of the late William C. and Wilma C. (Six) Wolfe. She was a graduate of Berne Union High School, class of 1971 and had served 23 years as the secretary at New Life Christian Center.
She is survived by her grandson, Quinn Eaton, of Lancaster; sisters, Sharon (David) Sudlow, of Logan and Pamela Coakley, of Lancaster; brothers, William (Kay) Wolfe, of Sugar Grove and Daniel Wolfe, of Lancaster; best friend, Kristy Mason; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Eaton; daughter, Shannon Eaton.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at New Life Christian Center, 2642 Columbus Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster, Pastor Gary Keller officiating. Cremation will follow. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at New Life Christian Center.
Family requests memorial contributions to Chris Gibbs-Missionary, c/o New Life Christian Center, 2642 Columbus Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019