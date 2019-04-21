Services
Jan Keith Henry Obituary
Jan Keith Henry

Lancaster - Jan Keith Henry, 80, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Pickering House. Born on December 11, 1938 to the late Cecil and Margaret Henry, Keith was a graduate of Union-Scioto High School and Ohio University. He worked as an Engineer and retired from ODOT. He also worked for FEMA and as a professor at Columbus State University. He will be remembered kind, giving, and genuine man by all of those that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Lisa (Rick) Pettrey, Todd (Lori) Henry, and Thomas Henry; and seven grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Charles Henry. At the family's request, services will be private. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
