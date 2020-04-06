Resources
Lancaster - Jane Ann Allen, age 77 formerly of Lancaster, died April 4, 2020 at her residence in Ashville. She was born to the late William and Elma Schmitt Erler, on Oct. 29, 1942 in Columbus. She retired from selling software and was quite proficient with computers. She greatly enjoyed painting and loved spending time with her family and friends. Jane will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Allen; step-son, Don Allen; grandchildren, Kristy Allen, Misty (Brad) Rehl, Tracy (Josh) Krehbiel, and Jacqui Allen; 6 great grandchildren; and brother, Bob (Linda) Erler; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Allen; parents; and sister, Linda Reese.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
