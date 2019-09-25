|
Jane Susan (Wyrick) Van Schoyck
Columbus - Jane Susan (Wyrick) Van Schoyck, age 65, died September 21, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born October 8, 1953 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Clarence "Pete" and Lillian Wyrick.
Jane is survived by her son, Robert (Shirley) Van Schoyck; daughter, Katie Van Schoyck; granddaughter, Aspen Van Schoyck; brother, James (Marvine) Wyrick; niece, Phyllis Wyrick; aunt, Sally Jo Wyrick; beloved dog, Abby; and many dear friends.
Jane was devoted to her family and always looked for ways to help others as evidenced by her career and volunteer work. She worked in customer service at McGraw-Hill for 26 years. Jane loved being involved in PTO at her children's schools and treasured the lifelong friendships she cultivated there.
Friends may visit 5- 8 p.m. Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Lebanon Lutheran Church, 582 Logan Street North, Junction City, Ohio 43748. Interment to follow at New Lebanon Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to the church in Jane's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019