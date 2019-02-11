|
Janet Brobst
Lancaster - Janet L. Brobst, age 69 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 13, 1949 in Lancaster, daughter of the late David and Nellie (Daubenmire) Craiglow. Janet loved to crochet and enjoyed making blankets for her family; she was known to wear out wooden spoons and was an expert Meijer shopper.
She is survived by her children, Michael and Autumn Brobst and Tim and Amy Brobst, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Amanda (David Speaks) Brobst, Chelsea (Matt Decker) Brobst, and Wyatt Brobst; great grandchildren, Ally, Jaydin, and Carter; siblings, John Craiglow, Peg Canter, Tom Craiglow, Joyce and Darrell Carson, Jeanne and Jack Warner, Mike and Karrie Craiglow, Joy and Larry Redd; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ival E. Brobst; sisters Carolyn Cunningham and Ann Zink; brothers, Joe and Gery Craiglow.
Funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Peter Gideon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019