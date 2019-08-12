Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Janet Chrysler Obituary
Janet Chrysler

Lancaster - Janet E. Chrysler, age 80 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 31, 1938 in Belle Valley, Ohio, daughter of the late Pete and Susie (Costival) Hallihan. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Chrysler, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Colin, Casey, Kali, Caleb, and Kailyn Chrysler; sister, Evelyn Potts, of Ft. Wayne, IN; nieces, Marie Caldwell, of Caldwell, OH, Joan Minyo, of Cumberland, OH, and Kim Wagner, of Ft. Wayne, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ervil "Butch" Chrysler.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
