Janet E. Miller
Pickerington - Janet E. Miller died October 30th, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born to Anthony and Helen Skinner on May 12th, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a graduate of Scott High School in Toledo in 1952 and attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Capital University with a degree in education in 1966. She married James Schellhase and moved to the Detroit, Michigan area. She taught school for a few years and decided to become a medical assistant. James Schellhase died in 1974 and in 1980, she married Raymond Miller and moved to Lancaster, Ohio. She worked for Dr. John Lloyd as a medical assistant for 19 years and retired in 1999. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed working in her flowers. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and loved being with the Rachel Circle at the church.
In addition to her husband James, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Skinner.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Miller; daughters, Dr. Jill Schellhase (Doug Taylor) and Joan (Kevin) Stofflet; son, John (Maria) Schellhase; step daughters, Julie (Tony) Kilbarger and Jane (Peter) Strader. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren Adam Taylor, Noah Taylor, Andy (Anne) Taylor, Anna Taylor, Kristin Stofflet, Jennifer Stofflet, James Schellhase, Alisha Schellhase, Matthew Schellhase, Shawn Kilbarger, Jessica Kilbarger, Timon Strader; one great grandchild, Nova.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4th, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church (125 N. Eastwood Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130) from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM.
A funeral will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Tuesday at 10:30AM with Pastor Roger Quay officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church 125 N. Eastwood Ave Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019