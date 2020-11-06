Janet K. Cochenour
Lancaster - Janet K. Cochenour, 70, of Lancaster, OH passed away suddenly at home on November 5th, 2020. Janet was born to the late Harold and Mildred (Deeds) Cochenour on May 19th, 1950. Janet was a lifetime member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, there she would find her love of hand bells and would put that passion to good use in the Hand Bell Choir. Janet graduated from Berne Union High School in 1968, before going on to study at OU-L. She enjoyed working in the business of banking and worked for Fairfield Federal for nearly fifty years. Above all else Janet loved spending time with her family, especially her nephews. Janet will be dearly missed by the many family and friends that she has touched with her loving personality.
Janet is survived by her brother, Dean (Janet) Cochenour; nephews, Kyle and Alex Cochenour.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements have taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Monday at 11AM, November 9th at Stuckey Cemetery. DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND. SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Memorials can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 231 E. Mulberry St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com