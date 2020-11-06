1/1
Janet K. Cochenour
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K. Cochenour

Lancaster - Janet K. Cochenour, 70, of Lancaster, OH passed away suddenly at home on November 5th, 2020. Janet was born to the late Harold and Mildred (Deeds) Cochenour on May 19th, 1950. Janet was a lifetime member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, there she would find her love of hand bells and would put that passion to good use in the Hand Bell Choir. Janet graduated from Berne Union High School in 1968, before going on to study at OU-L. She enjoyed working in the business of banking and worked for Fairfield Federal for nearly fifty years. Above all else Janet loved spending time with her family, especially her nephews. Janet will be dearly missed by the many family and friends that she has touched with her loving personality.

Janet is survived by her brother, Dean (Janet) Cochenour; nephews, Kyle and Alex Cochenour.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements have taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Monday at 11AM, November 9th at Stuckey Cemetery. DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND. SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Memorials can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 231 E. Mulberry St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stuckey Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved