Janet L. Blair
Lancaster - Janet L. Blair, 71 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at her residence. Janet was born in Esserville, Virginia to the late Luther and Mabel Blair. She was a graduate of Bloom Carroll High School and worked for Nationwide Insurance and Palmetto GBA.
Janet is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Blair and David Blair; nieces and nephew; Kris Blair, Angelo Blair, and Kim Blair; as well as many other family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial is to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4PM-7PM at the FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020