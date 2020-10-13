Janet Muck



Lancaster - On October 12, 2020, Janet Ann Ruff Muck left us physically and went to be with the Lord after living an extremely productive life. After teaching first grade at East and Tarhe schools for 31 years she became "Bonus Mom" to Diane, Paul (Julie) and Keith (Becky) and then Grandmother to Clinton (Amy), Curtis (Hannah), Kyle (Brittney), Ryan, Brittany (Mike) and Brandon. More recently she was a loving Great Grandma to twelve little ones. Janet was born on July 10, 1935 in Lancaster to Merle and Ruth (Fishbaugh) Ruff. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Carol and an older brother, John. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward and twin brothers Richard and Roger. Janet was a member of Alpha Nu Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International since December 3rd, 1966 and president 1976 through 1978. She was also an active member of Fairfield Christian Church leading her own Bible study groups as well as the Bulletin Board Ministry. In her retirement Janet really enjoyed doing her own drawings and painting them. A special thank you to FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving care of Janet and friendship and support to Edward. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER Funeral Home with Pastors Dean Woodward and Mark Barbee officiating. Viewing by friends and family will be on Friday from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Forest Rose Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store