1/1
Janet Muck
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Muck

Lancaster - On October 12, 2020, Janet Ann Ruff Muck left us physically and went to be with the Lord after living an extremely productive life. After teaching first grade at East and Tarhe schools for 31 years she became "Bonus Mom" to Diane, Paul (Julie) and Keith (Becky) and then Grandmother to Clinton (Amy), Curtis (Hannah), Kyle (Brittney), Ryan, Brittany (Mike) and Brandon. More recently she was a loving Great Grandma to twelve little ones. Janet was born on July 10, 1935 in Lancaster to Merle and Ruth (Fishbaugh) Ruff. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Carol and an older brother, John. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward and twin brothers Richard and Roger. Janet was a member of Alpha Nu Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International since December 3rd, 1966 and president 1976 through 1978. She was also an active member of Fairfield Christian Church leading her own Bible study groups as well as the Bulletin Board Ministry. In her retirement Janet really enjoyed doing her own drawings and painting them. A special thank you to FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving care of Janet and friendship and support to Edward. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER Funeral Home with Pastors Dean Woodward and Mark Barbee officiating. Viewing by friends and family will be on Friday from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Forest Rose Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved