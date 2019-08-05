|
Janet Schaffner
Reynoldsburg - Janet Schaffner, 81, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. She was born on June 23, 1938 to the late Joseph and Bernice Stewart. Janet spent over 50 years of her life in Baltimore, Ohio.
Janet is survived by her husband, Hugh Schaffner; sons, Steve (Dawn) and Jeff (Anne) Schaffner; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Julia (David) Barr. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister; Barbara (Herb) Sayre; and parents.
A funeral service, officiated by Chaplain Maxine Smith-Pierce, will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, 2225 Taylor Park, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, in Kimes Chapel located in the Robert A. Barnes Center. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Wesley Ridge.
Memorials may be made in Janet's name to either Wesley Hospice Attn. Development Center, 5155 N. High St., Columbus, OH, 43214, or the Fairfield Medical Center Foundation (TWIG), 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, OH, 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019