|
|
Janet Schwieterman
Lancaster - Janet E. Schwieterman, 77, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
She was born October 13, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Bertha and Gene Fisher, sister Linda and her 4 year old daughter Amy.
She was remembered by her loving daughters Elizabeth, Stephanie and Laura, sister Barbara Harshman, brother-in-law Ronnie, grandchildren Joshua, Travis, Christopher, Amber, Gabby, Kia, Destiny, Elijha, Deja, Audrey; nieces and nephews Valerie, Holly, Josh, Joel, Shane, Jayden and Tessa and many more friends and family. She was a graduate form Julienne Catholic High in 1960. She was a young dancer in tap and ballet.
Janet was an employee and friend of Sweetman Music for many years. She enjoyed working with people, getting them set up with their new instruments.
Janet was a devoted and loving mother, she enjoyed reading Daniel Steele and her Christian Devotions. She loved to color and do activities with her grandchildren. She was very dedicated in her spirituality and with the Lancaster Vineyard Church with Pastor Joel Seymour.
Janet will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.
Friends and family are welcome join us in her Celebration of Life Service that will be held at 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Lancaster Vineyard Church 431 Whiley Rd SW Lancaster, OH 43130. Family and friends may visit from 5-7PM before the service on Tuesday.
Flowers and donations may be sent to the Lancaster Vineyard Church on Tuesday January 28 the day of her celebration. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020