Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Schwieterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Schwieterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Schwieterman Obituary
Janet Schwieterman

Lancaster - Janet E. Schwieterman, 77, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was born October 13, 1942 in Dayton, OH. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Bertha and Gene Fisher, sister Linda and her 4 year old daughter Amy.

She was remembered by her loving daughters Elizabeth, Stephanie and Laura, sister Barbara Harshman, brother-in-law Ronnie, grandchildren Joshua, Travis, Christopher, Amber, Gabby, Kia, Destiny, Elijha, Deja, Audrey; nieces and nephews Valerie, Holly, Josh, Joel, Shane, Jayden and Tessa and many more friends and family. She was a graduate form Julienne Catholic High in 1960. She was a young dancer in tap and ballet.

Janet was an employee and friend of Sweetman Music for many years. She enjoyed working with people, getting them set up with their new instruments.

Janet was a devoted and loving mother, she enjoyed reading Daniel Steele and her Christian Devotions. She loved to color and do activities with her grandchildren. She was very dedicated in her spirituality and with the Lancaster Vineyard Church with Pastor Joel Seymour.

Janet will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

Friends and family are welcome join us in her Celebration of Life Service that will be held at 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Lancaster Vineyard Church 431 Whiley Rd SW Lancaster, OH 43130. Family and friends may visit from 5-7PM before the service on Tuesday.

Flowers and donations may be sent to the Lancaster Vineyard Church on Tuesday January 28 the day of her celebration. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -