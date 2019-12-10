|
Janet Sue Ehrenfeld Newcome
McConnelsville - Janet Sue Ehrenfeld Newcome, age 86, 521 Pine Bark Lane, McConnelsville, OH died on Friday evening, December 6, at Highland Oaks Health Center.
Born on April 30, 1933, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she was the only child of the late Henry C. and Gertrude Anderson Ehrenfeld. She graduated from M & M High School in 1951. On June 17, 1951, she married Samuel B Elliott. Born to this union were Constance (Jim ) Bebout of Stockport, Kristi (David) Scheffler of Lancaster and Samuel (Barbara) Elliott of Bellaire.
She is survived by her three children ten grandchildren, Heath, Tracy and Eric Morrow and families, Eliot, Reale (deceased) and Mackenzie Richardson and families, Ryan, Darik, Christopher and Zoe Elliott and families, 14 great grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and many dear friends.
Janet owned and operated The Village Framer, a framing and gift shop, from June 1993 to June 2003.
Janet was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the McConnelsville Kingdom Hall. Janet requested no visitation hours, funeral or memorial service. "Just think of me once in a while and remember the happy times.
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019